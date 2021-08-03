 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200,000

Spectacular City & Mtn views abound from this stunning Hacienda Estate. Top-of-the line finishes & products are found throughout. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows, glass doors & large open living spaces throughout. Arched entries & custom Alder doors, cabinetry & built-ins add to the character & charm. Beautiful Travertine floors are found throughout. The huge center island kitchen offers all the bells & whistles -- professional grade S.S Viking Appliances to include 6 burner gas cooktop w/griddle, double ovens, refrigerator/freezer & wine frig. Chiseled edge granite counters are gorgeous. 3 fireplaces are focal points in the great room, master suite & oversized shady veranda. Resort-style yard featuring a fully enclosed lagoon-style pebble tec pool & spa. 2 bedroom guest house w/kitchen

