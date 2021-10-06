Step back into a time gone by, with a classic 6BR, 5BA victorian home in the historic West University neighborhood. Stunning home inc. a rare attached garage (3-car). Spacious downstairs floorplan includes a cook's kitchen, formal dining room, music room, living room, family room, & bedroom. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, and original leaded glass and 12 inch molding intact. Hidden nooks and crannies, including a secret Harry Potter room. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the living room or enjoy your favorite book from the expansive front porch overlooking University Blvd. Basement offers extra storage space or potential wine cellar. Listing will be updated with supplement to include the list of renovations and the addition, performed by seller 2015-2020. Floorplan attached. Owner-Agent.
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,300,000
