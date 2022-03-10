An amazing feat of architecture. From the energy efficient polysteel exterior to the dual island gourmet kitchen this home boasts quality and luxury. As you pass through the Thermatru 8' double front entry doors and step onto the 20''x20'' crema marfil marble stone flooring you will know you've stepped into grandeur. Welcoming you are 14' high ceilings graced by Roman style columns. Mediterranean Roman styling flows through this home and outside. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops an 42'' high maple cabinets embrace the Bosch 5 burner cook top, Bosch double ovens ready to cook your desired cuisine as well as the copious GE Monogram refrigerator for storage. Plentiful counter space for gourmet planning. The master suite is fit for Royalty with granite and marble (continued)
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Senate will vote on making it legal for business owners and their employees to kill people who are damaging or defacing their property.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson's El Charro is kicking off its centennial celebration with the opening of a new downtown restaurant, The Monica.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tesla is opening its first Tucson dealership as new electric vehicle inventory is scarce locally and around the nation.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Researchers will use a nontoxic dye to help show whether sunlight can destroy various chemical compounds in the Tucson river water, including pharmaceuticals and personal care products.
- Updated
"The pandemic, coupled with other problems such as streaming of first-run movies, etc., have taken their toll," a retail broker said of the theater's closing.
- Updated
The Rillito Park Foundation decided Thursday to form a panel made up of experts in and outside of the racing industry to take a serious look at what Rillito can do to make it better.
- Updated
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. when a pickup truck carrying people in its bed smashed into trees.
- Updated
Fencing can alter or cut off the movement of mule deer, bighorn sheep and javelina between the Tucson Mountains and ranges to the west.
- Updated
Hotel occupancy, one indicator, has improved so much in Tucson that “we're blown away, to be honest,” says the CEO of Visit Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tyler Fenton's Bata will feature a menu inspired and kissed by fire.