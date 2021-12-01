An amazing feat of architecture. From the energy efficient polysteel exterior to the dual island gourmet kitchen this home boasts quality and luxury. As you pass through the Thermatru 8' double front entry doors and step onto the 20''x20'' crema marfil marble stone flooring you will know you've stepped into grandeur. Welcoming you are 14' high ceilings graced by Roman style columns. Mediterranean Roman styling flows through this home and outside. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops an 42'' high maple cabinets embrace the Bosch 5 burner cook top, Bosch double ovens ready to cook your desired cuisine as well as the copious GE Monogram refrigerator for storage. Plentiful counter space for gourmet planning. The master suite is fit for Royalty with granite and marble (continued)
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An off-duty police officer took two women to the ground outside a Tucson restaurant, kneeling on the neck of one. His colleagues investigating the incident made a troubling choice about whom to charge.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Take a look inside this home that sold for $4 million in Tucson.
- Updated
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Tucson's east side.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new coffee shop, scooter rental and wedding business on Mount Lemmon near Tucson are slated to open by next summer.
- Updated
A man in a motorized wheelchair was shot to death by a Tucson police officer after brandishing a knife outside of a home improvement store.
The "diverging diamond" interchange can handle a higher volume of traffic.
- Updated
The old SAS Fabric building in central Tucson will be remodeled to house a thrift shop and restaurant.
- Updated
Having enrolled as an online student at Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse announced he hoped to further pursue an education there. Days later he reportedly no longer was enrolled.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Many experts and a congressman say the river basin states must revise water allocations from the oversubscribed, shrinking Colorado River. But the states say "no" — that they can cut water use under the existing "Law of the River" including the 1922 compact.
- Updated
The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with gunshot trauma on Oct. 30.