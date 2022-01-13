 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000

An amazing feat of architecture. From the energy efficient polysteel exterior to the dual island gourmet kitchen this home boasts quality and luxury. As you pass through the Thermatru 8' double front entry doors and step onto the 20''x20'' crema marfil marble stone flooring you will know you've stepped into grandeur. Welcoming you are 14' high ceilings graced by Roman style columns. Mediterranean Roman styling flows through this home and outside. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops an 42'' high maple cabinets embrace the Bosch 5 burner cook top, Bosch double ovens ready to cook your desired cuisine as well as the copious GE Monogram refrigerator for storage. Plentiful counter space for gourmet planning. The master suite is fit for Royalty with granite and marble (continued)

