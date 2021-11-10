One of a kind Magnificent Hacienda on a Hill, with Panoramic mountain and valley views! Quality Adobe Block Construction. Main Courtyard House, Guest house, Large studio with workshop plus Separate Pool yard with Ramada makes this gated Compound private but close to shopping and dining. Access to some bedrooms are from lovely center courtyard, not interior hallways. Large grand Living and formal Dining, Beamed ceilings, large fireplace and concrete floors plus lots of windows with Views, Patios, Fountains and fish Pond. Office with built in book shelves, separate laundry room, loads of storage. Previously used as a Bed and Breakfast. Guest House 806 sq ft, one bedroom with lovely patio and Studio Building is Quality built 1492 sq ft., with high ceilings to enjoy the desert views!
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Thank goodness for patio weather. Tucson is the best place during the fall and winter to eat outside, surrounded with striking green palo verdes and views of nearby mountain ranges.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Linda Mendibles was a stalwart survivor on the streets south of Tucson's downtown. That she was killed in the spot where she often slept shocks and puzzles the people who knew her.
- Updated
Three employees renovating a clubhouse at a Tucson golf course were taken to a hospital following an accident that left two with significant burns.
- Updated
When the Arizona Supreme Court slapped down how lawmakers approve "budget reconciliation'' bills, it quashed far more than the ban on schools requiring masks.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When the University of Arizona acquired the troubled for-profit Ashford University last year and rebranded it as the non-profit UA Global Campus, the online school had been on accreditation notice since 2019.
- Updated
Federal attorney contends Arizona's attorney general can't sue over what is clearly within President Biden's power to deal with the pandemic: mandating vaccinations for federal employees and contractors.
- Updated
Police reports reveal the driver made an unsafe lane change causing another vehicle to hit the county administrator as he rode his bike downtown.
- Updated
Police believe the 23-year-old victim got into a verbal confrontation with the suspect before the shooting.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson Water is now discharging treated groundwater into that river section, making Mayor Regina Romero "very excited about creating another riparian area on the south side." Some of the discharges may contain low levels of toxic PFAS compounds, but in much lower concentrations than already in groundwater under the river, officials say.