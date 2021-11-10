 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000

One of a kind Magnificent Hacienda on a Hill, with Panoramic mountain and valley views! Quality Adobe Block Construction. Main Courtyard House, Guest house, Large studio with workshop plus Separate Pool yard with Ramada makes this gated Compound private but close to shopping and dining. Access to some bedrooms are from lovely center courtyard, not interior hallways. Large grand Living and formal Dining, Beamed ceilings, large fireplace and concrete floors plus lots of windows with Views, Patios, Fountains and fish Pond. Office with built in book shelves, separate laundry room, loads of storage. Previously used as a Bed and Breakfast. Guest House 806 sq ft, one bedroom with lovely patio and Studio Building is Quality built 1492 sq ft., with high ceilings to enjoy the desert views!

