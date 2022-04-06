 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,850,000

THE ULTIMATE IN LUXURY DESERT RESORT PROPERTY... 9,500 + Sq. Feet of Indoor/Outdoor Living Spaces. Perched High on a Hill, Far Above the City on 3.37 Pristine Acres, abutting Saguaro National Park, Offering Spread Out Views of the Mountains + City Lights. This Incredible Contemporary will Delight all Your Senses! Earth Elements of Water and Fire Juxtapose as a Focal Point of the Party Pool with Two Waterfalls, a 15 Foot Linear Gas Fire Line, + Swim up Bar with Gazebo and Outdoor Kitchen. Brand New High End Turf, Gas Fire Pit, and Extended Covered Patio, Flowing the entire length of the Rear Elevation, making for Effortless Entertaining. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with Island, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Themador Professional Appliances w/Gas Range & Wine Fridge Opens to Formal Dining Room.

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

