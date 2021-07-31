On the market for the first time since 1948 is the estate of Jack Goodman, one of Tucson's pioneering businessmen and a premier patron of Western Art. This 5,300 sq ft Joesler designed estate was originally built as a spec house by Murphey-Leo to establish the Catalina Foothills Estates neighborhood. Joesler masterfully situated his classic ranch design on the East/West axises of the nearly 8 acre lot; taking advantage of the incredible mountain and now city views the parcel has to offer, while still maintaining a sense of seclusion in the lush desert. The home is an exemplary representation of the Joesler and Murphey team's ability to create ''refined rustification'' and is simply a classic. Lot is sub-dividable.
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,250,000
