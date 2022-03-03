 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,499,999

Stunning Central Foothills Estate, sprawling on 6.8 acres of pristine desert. Features long concrete/paver driveway leads up to a 4 bedroom, 4 bath main house completely updated from the ground up including new windows, solid alder doors, new bathrooms, cabinets, granite counters, tile and more. Primary bedroom includes two separate bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet. Guest quarters features 2 bed/1 bath with a private entrance. Fully lit tennis/basketball court with game room/guest house and additional bathroom. Resort style backyard includes arches, elegant swimming pool/spa with waterfalls and gas fire bowls for dramatic effect perfect for entertaining. Massive fire pit that seats 20+ for cozy cool evenings. Estate features a 50' long rooftop deck with stargazing

