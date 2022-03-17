38000 sq. ft lot zoned MU with 3 manufactured homes and a steel buildings. Investors dream property, no HOA, no subdivision. Do not show the house with dogs out front. All 3 properties are fix up specials with lots of potential.
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000
For subscribers: The successful bidder paid all cash, no contingencies, no appraisal, no inspection for a second home.
State investigators were trying to serve an arrest warrant on former car lot owner Patrick S. Egan when they learned he died in Utah last year.
James P. Sailer of Marana denied wrongdoing during a massage last year at a high-end health club.
For Star subscribers: The Cold War is long over, but Tucson is still a nuclear target, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is stoking fresh fears of an all-out nuclear conflict. A new analysis imagines just how we might be hit if the unthinkable happened.
Gabriel Chavez-Estrada, 25, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail.
For Star subscribers: Tommy Lloyd didn’t go by the book — his book — as much as he went with the wisdom of those he hired in Friday's win.
For Star subscribers: CupBop, opening in central Tucson, will serve rice, noodles, veggies and protein options in a cup.
UA's point guard said he had "happy tears" after finding his ankle was not broken.
Lia Lara, 35, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence
For Star subscribers: Our longtime columnist checks in with updates on shady T-shirts, Arizona's chances of hosting the NCAA Tournament, Sean Miller's next job, and Lincoln Riley's seaside mansion: