6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

38000 sq. ft lot zoned MU with 3 manufactured homes and a steel buildings. Investors dream property, no HOA, no subdivision. Do not show the house with dogs out front. All 3 properties are fix up specials with lots of potential.

