Great investment opportunity for an investor or owner occupant! Terrific property built in 2006. Well maintained duplex displaying pride of ownership. Each unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ceramic tile throughout, indoor laundry closet, and large covered porch. Large shared backyard with RV space and gate access to the rear alley. Upside potential with rents. Rents currently at $950/unit due to reliable long term tenants on month to month leases. Market rent estimated at $1,200/unit. Separately metered for electric and gas, master meter for water.
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A commercial truck crossed the median into oncoming traffic, slamming into a pickup truck and killing the two people in it.
- Updated
“Some of our departments are having trouble just blocking and tackling right now. Just getting the basics done,” says Councilman Steve Kozachik.
- Updated
Are you good at bargaining on the price of a new car? Under proposed legislation, if you pay less than the MSRP, you would get a permanent tax break from the state on the vehicle license tax.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Tucson rental market closes out the year with strong demand.
- Updated
The 78-year-old victim was pulling out of a private driveway when a truck crashed into his vehicle, sending them both into the intersection.
- Updated
Banner Health, Arizona's largest hospital network, is operating over capacity at several facilities and turning away surgeries that aren't medically necessary. Conditions are expected to only get worse in the next month.
- Updated
Check out all the holiday light opportunities around Tucson this December.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Known for its breakfast burritos and flour tortillas, Anita Street Market may be ending its 40-year-run due to financial issues.
- Updated
Seen and heard from Champaign, Illinois, where the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats knocked off Illinois on Saturday afternoon.