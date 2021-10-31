 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

Great investment opportunity for an investor or owner occupant! Terrific property built in 2006. Well maintained duplex displaying pride of ownership. Each unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ceramic tile throughout, indoor laundry closet, and large covered porch. Large shared backyard with RV space and gate access to the rear alley. Upside potential with rents. Rents currently at $950/unit due to reliable long term tenants on month to month leases. Market rent estimated at $1,200/unit. Separately metered for electric and gas, master meter for water.

