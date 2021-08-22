 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

FRIENDS & FAMILY FOREVER! If you want or need room for your children and others, then this is the home for you! 4 bedrooms and den upstairs and an addition with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and living space. Addition is accessible with a separate door to outside, however, shared kitchen. Huge master with large closet. Conveniently located near Tucson Int'l Airport and most south side shopping locations. If you want space for grandkids as well as mom and dad to visit comfortably, then this is the house for you!

