6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

EXTRA Spacious Richmond home with room to spread out. Downstairs has the perfect entertainer's set up with great room, powder room, dining area, and kitchen, complete with ample cabinet and counter space. Upstairs you will find the master retreat, 3 bedrooms with a full bathroom. A new addition to the home brings even more room, complete with it's own living space, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and separate entrance-making it the ideal guest retreat. Low maintenance front and back yards, and close to many amenities. Don't miss out on this one!

