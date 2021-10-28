 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,900

6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,900

Javier Rodriguez Jr.

This charming home features seriously gorgeous tile and cozy architecture, the perfect home for anyone with an artistic streak! Superclose to the UA and downtown. Call now to make this home yours!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News