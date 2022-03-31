 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000

Two 3 bedroom 2 bath freestanding houses on a low traffic street only one block from Blenman Elementary School. The front house is a quintessential 1948 Tucson charmer with 1056 sq. feet and features new laminate wood floors. The back house is currently rented for $1,250.00 per mo. and features colored concrete floors and was built in 2004. This property is only a 5 minute drive to the University of Arizona. Houses individually metered for all utilities. Seller will review all offers on 3-8-22 8:00 AM and respond by 3-8-22 8:00 PM. AS IS SALE NO SPDS. Front house has evaporative cooling, back house has Central AC. Tenant in back house plans to vacate in May. Sellers will review all offers on Tuesday 3-22 8:00 AM & respond by 3-8-22 8:00 PM.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News