6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

6 Bedroom, Two-story house in Continental Ranch! Come inside & discover a designer palette, wood-look floors, carpet all in the right places, and lots of natural light throughout the entire house. Gather around the fireplace on chilly AZ nights. Prepare your favorite meals in this impeccable eat-in kitchen equipped w/recessed lighting, SS appliances, granite counters, & breakfast bar. The primary bedroom includes a lavish en suite w/dual sinks, separate tub, & walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing afternoons in the private backyard w/covered patio, exterior fireplace, & lots of potential to entertain your guests. Property has Solar! Don't wait any longer! Make this gem yours today!

