 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $477,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $477,000

Two 3 Bedroom Homes on the single lot very close to the University of Arizona. The Front Home is a large brick 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, with Updated Kitchen, Granite Countertops and Newer Appliances. The Guest Home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, with New Ceramic Tile. Both Homes have Washer & Dryer Hooks-Ups, and separate electric and water meters. These Homes have been rented continuously with an opportunity to increase the rents. An Investors DREAM!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News