6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,750

6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,750

Private Eastside Home that Features a Main House, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom and Guest House, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom. Newly Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Countertops and Gorgeous Cabinets. Also, Features a Swimming Pool and 5 Car Garage. Beautiful Mountain Views and Plenty of Space for Entertaining. LANDSCAPING AND POOL SERVICE ARE INCLUDED!

