6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,995

If Privacy AND Space is a must for you, this home is perfect !....and still close to Tanque Verde Shopping! Six good-size bedrooms, one with a fireplace....five bathrooms and tons of light! Luxury kitchen with NEW appliances including a 36 inch induction range, nestled between custom cabinetry and porcelain countertops with the waterfall edge. Huge Center Island with sink and built-in microwave....Multi-mini-splits throughout for maximum comfort and affordability....the space is incredible for cars, trucks, RV and other toy vehicles.....Shady Playground area also, and so much more !! Call for a showing today. Deborah (520)975-8213

