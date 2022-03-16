If Privacy AND Space is a must for you, this home is perfect !....and still close to Tanque Verde Shopping! Six good-size bedrooms, one with a fireplace....five bathrooms and tons of light! Luxury kitchen with NEW appliances including a 36 inch induction range, nestled between custom cabinetry and porcelain countertops with the waterfall edge. Huge Center Island with sink and built-in microwave....Multi-mini-splits throughout for maximum comfort and affordability....the space is incredible for cars, trucks, RV and other toy vehicles.....Shady Playground area also, and so much more !! Call for a showing today. Deborah (520)975-8213
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For subscribers: The successful bidder paid all cash, no contingencies, no appraisal, no inspection for a second home.
- Updated
James P. Sailer of Marana denied wrongdoing during a massage last year at a high-end health club.
- Updated
State investigators were trying to serve an arrest warrant on former car lot owner Patrick S. Egan when they learned he died in Utah last year.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Cold War is long over, but Tucson is still a nuclear target, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is stoking fresh fears of an all-out nuclear conflict. A new analysis imagines just how we might be hit if the unthinkable happened.
- Updated
Gabriel Chavez-Estrada, 25, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tommy Lloyd didn’t go by the book — his book — as much as he went with the wisdom of those he hired in Friday's win.
- Updated
Got a good deal on a new car? Lawmakers are moving to give you a break on the tax you pay when you first get the vehicle and every year you own it.
- Updated
Mike Krzyzewski interviewed Tommy Lloyd on Monday, the day before Arizona’s leader was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.
- Updated
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has provided no details about the crash on West Ina Road between North Shannon and North Mona Lisa roads
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Our longtime columnist checks in with updates on shady T-shirts, Arizona's chances of hosting the NCAA Tournament, Sean Miller's next job, and Lincoln Riley's seaside mansion: