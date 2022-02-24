 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $565,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $565,000

Stunning home in the very desirable Sierra Morado subdivision and highly coveted Vail School district. Offering space, functionality, and more, this floor plan takes 3800 sq ft and provides 6 bed, 5 baths and an office. Office is just off entrance to the home followed by large open family room with high ceilings and gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. Formal dining just off the kitchen is coupled with plenty of windows allowing for natural light. Spacious back yard with gazebo provides shade and privacy. Upstairs is the extra large loft and guest bedrooms & baths. All of the above with a 3 car garage and extra wide drive way!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News