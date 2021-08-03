 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000

This Luxurious two-story home is as beautiful as it is functional. A perfect fit for a large or growing family with 6 bedrooms, 2 large living areas, and an upstairs loft that can serve as a game room or office. Ample storage in the kitchen's stunning cherry wood cabinets, a large granite island for entertaining and dinner preparation, and a walk-in pantry that has room for a second refrigeratoror freezer. Stain-resistant carpet and gorgeous tile run throughout the home. Fresh paint. A large grassy yard, eye-catching architectural designs, and a 3 car garage in a cul-de-sac only adds to this lovely property. Listing agent is related to the sellers.

