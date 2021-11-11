Located in the very desirable Northeast area of Tucson. Shopping , parks and hiking all close by. Only 30 minutes to the top of Mount Lemon! Top rated schools in Tucson. The drive home is spectacular with winding roads and great mountain views! Home is ready for your personal touch. Very unique 6 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage with 2 kitchens and two laundry rooms. There are separate living areas. Between them is a huge bonus room! Main area is 4 bedroom 2 bath with laundry room and 2.5 car garage. This is in need of updating. In-law suite is 2 bedroom 1 bath with laundry room and 1 car garage. 30' x 15' work shop /art studio/she shed / man cave. RV space with custom double gate. Has a swimming pool that is in need of repair.
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,900
