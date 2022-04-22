6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $620,000

Don't miss the opportunity to own this unique property! This home was originally designed as an assisted living home with ramp entry. Currently being used as a single-family residence. Beautifully landscaped with irrigation system. It has a 3/4 wrap-around covered patio with wooden pillars and 3 separate seating areas. Inside, you'll find a semi-open floor plan, comfortable living room, spacious family room with inviting electric fireplace and backyard access. Spotless kitchen with tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash. Large laundry room with 2 water heaters. 6 bedrooms with half bath and tile flooring. No HOA fees and the land is permitted to build another house. This property also have a 40-ft motor home plug-in.