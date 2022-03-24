 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

Sellers will accept/counter offers between 625K-650K. Shows like a model! This bright and spacious home is heavily upgraded. Well thought out 6 bedroom home in desireable Saguaro Trails neighborhood. Located walking distance to 2 community parks. Great room concept with gorgeous kitchen including granite countertops (throughout), upgraded cabinets, subway tile back splash, And stainless steel appliances. Master suite, guest suite, 2.5 baths, and den/bar downstairs with 8ft doors. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Completely landscaped back yard with brick pavers, artificial grass, 220 circuit for hot tub, and view fence overlooking open area and Catalina Mountain views. Room for all the toys with your own 3 car garage. Must see! Will sell quick!

