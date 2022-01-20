 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $630,000

Stunning 6 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home on over an acre truly has it all. Breathtaking views in nearly every direction. Gorgeous living room with huge windows overlooking the Catalina Mountains. Cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island with gas range, butcher block counters, and a massive walk-in pantry. This home boasts 6 generously sized bedrooms plus an additional bonus room. Master suite has large walk-in closet, dual sinks, and sliding door out to extended covered patio. Beautifully landscaped yard with a sparkling pool and firepit. Walking trail around entire property leads back to an entire full-court basketball court. Large 2 car garage with additional storage. 2 HVAC units and 2 water heaters. No HOA! Close to Mt Lemmon,

