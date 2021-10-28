 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $647,000

GREAT INVESTMENT FOR INCOME PROPERTY OR YOUR DREAM HOME FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!!THIS PROPERTY HAS 3 HOMES IN 1! MAIN HOME IS A TWO STORY SLUMP BLOCK BUILT IN 2006 3 BED 3 BATH 2100+ SQ FT WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY OR PERFECT FOR A ROOM BY ROOM RENTAL FOR U OF A STUDENTS HUGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA THAT CAN BE USED FOR ENTERTAINMENT OR AS COMMON AREA FOR TENANTS. 2ND HOME IS ATTACHED BUT SEPERATE WITH ITS OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE THAT CAN BE USED/RENTED AS OFFICE OR ANOTHER ROOM AND HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM!! 3RD HOME IS A BRAND NEW 2 BED 2 BATH 850 SQ FT SLUMP BLOCK CONSTRUCTION THAT IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION PERFECT FOR ANOTHER RENTAL OR TO BE OWNER OCCUPIED COMBINED THIS HOME CAN EASILY BRING IN A MINIMUM OF 5K IN RENTS A MONTH!! COME CHECK IT OUT YOU WONT BE DISSAPOINTED

