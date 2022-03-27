 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000

Looking for a new place to call home? This charming 6 bed, 4 bath property is the one! Come inside to discover an inviting living area featuring soothing palette, wood-look floors, recessed lighting, & a cozy fireplace perfect for enjoying chilly nights. The spotless kitchen boasts plenty of white cabinets, sparkling SS appliances, quartz counters, a pass-through window, & a peninsula with a breakfast bar. Spacious main suite showcases trending barn doors opening to the private bathroom & large walk-in closet. PLUS! A second primary bedroom including its own ensuite. But there's more!! You'll also find fabulous guest quarters w/living area, fully-equipped kitchen, & a well-sized bedroom.

