6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $749,900

**HOLIDAY SPECIAL** MAGNIFICENT HORSE PROPERTY w/tack room, gated corral w/shade, and water barrel w/attached water boasts over 4.5 acres of land with private gated entrance, stunning views, private road, and horse trails accessible from Burke Drive! This suburban ranch zoning horse property features an impressively large ranch-style main house (2,818 sq ft) with attached (private) oversized guest quarters (1,084 sq ft)! Main house features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, which includes a grand owner's suite and en suite, massive living room/dining area, family room, large kitchen with expansive breakfast area (or second dining area), Arizona Room (shared w/guest quarters), natural lighting with large windows and sliding-glass doors, and huge laundry room w/plenty of storage!

