6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $875,000

Rare Find In The Northeast: 2 Homes on 3 + acre Horse Property at the base of the Catalinas with great mountain views. The Main House is a beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath 3,177 sq. ft home. Home Features: updated kitchen, formal dining, family room, living room and large rec. room. Wood burning fire place, large covered patios, fully fenced back yard and a salt water pool. Paver driveway with built in lighting leads to main house and detached two car and RV garage with built in storage. Separate air-conditioned building by pool can be used as a cabana or office. Fully fenced dog run. Second 1,636 sq. ft Home features 2 bedrooms/ 2 baths, ample sized kitchen and wood burning fireplace. Two car garage and separate driveway.

