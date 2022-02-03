Rare opportunity to own a private hill in Tucson with no neighbers around you. Unique, private gated huge single family (3bed/2bath) property with two guest suites (1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath, both with kitchenette and laundry hookups) and a hallway. Perfect for multi generation living or live in one and rent/Airbnb the other two units for a cash flow or use a part of it as your office or workshop or just remove the drywall (blocked door way) and replace the door back and enjoy the whole property as a huge single family property with a few master siuts as it was designed originaly. Located on the top of a private hill with panoramic views of city lights, mountain, sunset, sunrise & desert. The main property, guest suite #1 , pool and hallway are completely renovated and in new condition.
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $875,000
