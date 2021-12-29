 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $889,000

Unique, private gated huge single family property with two guest suites and a hallw way.Perfect for multi generation living or live in one and rent/Airbnb the other two units for a cash flow or use a part of it as your office or workshop. Located on the top of a private hill with panoramic views of city lights, mountain, sunset, sunrise & desert. The main property, guest suite #1 , pool and hallway are completely renovated and in new condition. The guest suite# 2 (currently occupied) is in original shape and needs some TLC. Also the Landscaping has been started (concrete driveway and side yard slabs and artificial grass) not completed due to the owners sudden move to out of state. Sold as is, Lot of potential. Owner agent

