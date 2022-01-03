 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895,000

Be the proud owner of this gorgeous corner lot residence in historic Sam Hughes PLUS two story duplex and detached garage! Inside, you'll find a pleasant living area showcasing soothing palette, wood floors, exposed beams, & dazzling light fixtures. Classic yet modern interior throughout. Cozy-up by the charming fireplace perfect for keeping you warm on chilly nights. The stunning kitchen offers a plethora of white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, stylish counters, recessed lighting, & a peninsula with a breakfast bar. End your busy day in the main bedroom including a large closet & a pristine private bathroom with dual sinks. You'll also find a fully finished basement perfect for a TV/game room! Agent / Owner

