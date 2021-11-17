 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $969,000

This completely remodeled beautiful home is located on the northwest side of Tucson, amidst beautiful views of the Saguaro Mountains. The main house offers 2 master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, plus 2 bedrooms and one guest bath. The open floor plan in the main living area offers a huge living room, kitchen, and dining area. Large island is the center piece of the kitchen. This home has been updated with new tile flooring, kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, new stainless-steel appliances. Beautiful cozy wood fireplace in the living room. Remodeled pool. new artificial grass, and concrete pathways in the backyard. New two car garage. New synthetic stucco complete exterior. The 1126 sq.ft. guest house offers the same great improvements.

