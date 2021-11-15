 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $985,000

Unique, luxury and privately gated huge single family property which is currently designed like a triplex set on 0.9ac lot. Perfect for multi generation living or live in one and rent/airbnb the other two units for a steady cashflow or use a part of it as your office....Located on the top of a private hill with panoramic views of city lights, mountain, sunset, sunrise and natural desert. lots of upgrades. Fully remodeled like new property with brand new kitchen and kitchenette and bathrooms, new large size tiles flooring, fresh paint, concert slabs,... More than 600 sf permitted addition with a wet bar. Private master bedroom at upstairs with a large size porch. Fresh air with brand new ACs and minisplits. Pool has been recently resurfaced and comes with new equipment. No HOA. Agent/owner

