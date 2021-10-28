 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Benson - $3,500,000

272+ Acres deeded land PLUS 480 Acres State Grazing Lease. Working cattle ranch with 3 homes nestled along the San Pedro River. Main home w/20X40 H&C shop/garage. 2 Irrigation + 2 Domestic wells, + 1 Stock well. 40X60 steel shop w/attached pole barn. Irrigated pastures, 3 covered horse stalls, steel pipe horse corrals, pastures and paddocks. Calf table, scales, squeeze chute, hot walker, storage buildings. Fenced and cross fenced. Lush vegetation and abundant wildlife.

