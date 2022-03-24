 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Marana - $450,000

7 Bedroom Home in Marana - $450,000

*1998 Brighton Manor 2070sqft 4b/2b, w/2 open family/living areas, formal dining, laundry room, wrap around porch. Currently wheelchair accessible or remove to expose block steps. New carpet & paint throughout. Stainless appliances. Fireplace.*1989 Canyon Crest 1344sqft 3b/2b w/den. New carpet throughout & plank vinyl in kitchen & bath. 4 car-carport, additional open RV garage or fit up to 3 cars w/ attached shipping container for secure storage & work bench. Both unit's on septic. 2 full RV hook-up's. Electric front gate. All on 1.27 acres. Both homes on separate water, gas & electric meters.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News