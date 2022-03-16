Wow, just wow! Unparalleled craftsmanship is shown in this outstanding hillside property in Ventana Country Club! This astonishing property offers breathtaking city & mountain views all around. Prepare to be impressed the minute you come inside! Sheer beauty & immaculate detail are displayed everywhere you look with stone accents in all the right places, spacious living areas, wood-burning fireplaces, 7 beds, 6 baths, & balconies that provide immaculate sceneries. Magazine cover kitchen boasts brick ceiling, granite counters, SS appliances including a built-in fridge, 6 burner gas-range, immaculate view, & terrace access. Romantic main retreat has a sitting room, fireplace, a luxurious ensuite & a private terrace w/desert views. Spectacular UV glass covered pool w/spa that allows year round entertaining! Flagstone patios, fire pit, al'fresco dining area, & so much more!!! Words cannot describe the beauty, you must see it! Call today!!
7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,750,000
