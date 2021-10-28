 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,950,000

7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,950,000

Your chance to own a gated Tyson Murphy Hacienda Retreat on 4.75 acres in Cobo Catalina Hills. Features Include: Fully owned solar, 626sqft Guest House, 873sqft Gym and Movie Theater, Sauna, Pool, Spa, Outdoor kitchen, Beach Volleyball, Tennis Court, Basketball, Dog Run, and Quarter of a Mile of cleared walking paths throughout the property. The 1,043sqft Primary Suite on 2nd floor has a private office and balcony with city views. This special piece of property is like your own mini resort. Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News