7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,950,000

Tyson Murphy Hacienda Retreat hitting the market next week! Gated 4.75 acres in Cobo Catalina Hills. Features Include: Fully owned solar, 626sqft Guest House, 873sqft Gym and Movie Theater, Sauna, Pool, Spa, Outdoor kitchen, Beach Volleyball, Tennis Court, Basketball, Dog Run, and Quarter of a Mile of cleared walking paths around the property. The 1,043sqft Primary Suite on 2nd floor has a private office and balcony with city views. This special piece of property is like your own mini resort. More photos and information to come....

