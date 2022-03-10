 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

Gorgeous home in desirable neighborhood nestled in the hills of the NW side. This amazing home boasts many upgrades including new vinyl luxury plank flooring, 2-tone interior paint, lighting, exterior paint, & handicap friendly! Spacious kitchen is an open concept with plenty of cabinets and breakfast bar. Lots of natural light provides a bright and pleasant feel. Both bathrooms have beautiful tile surround showers and double vanities. The garage was converted into bedrooms for a total of 7 bedrooms! The charming back yard has a large covered patio, pavers, gazebo, mature fruit trees, nothing behind and lots of privacy. All of your needs are at your fingertips such as shopping, entertainment, and access to I-10. Furnishings are available on a separate Bill of Sale. This one is a must see!

