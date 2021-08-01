 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

(Range Priced $475k-$515k) Here's your chance to own a unique, income producing, multi-unit property on 1.26 acres in a fantastic area! This property features a beautiful 2448sqft 2018 Affixed Manufactured Home with 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen & it's own dedicated back and side yards. The second recently remodeled Manufactured Home features 2175sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and various storage areas, rented out until 02/22. Along with the 2 units is a huge 3250sqft garage/workshop with RV Sized doors, a 1 bedroom apartment, an office and over 1000sqft of overhead storage! This property is truly a must see to appreciate the amount of space, the value, and the possibilities that this property has to offer! Home also has Leased Solar Panels. *Do Not Disturb Tenants*

