(Range Priced $475k-$515k) Here's your chance to own a unique, income producing, multi-unit property on 1.26 acres in a fantastic area! This property features a beautiful 2448sqft 2018 Affixed Manufactured Home with 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen & it's own dedicated back and side yards. The second recently remodeled Manufactured Home features 2175sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and various storage areas, rented out until 02/22. Along with the 2 units is a huge 3250sqft garage/workshop with RV Sized doors, a 1 bedroom apartment, an office and over 1000sqft of overhead storage! This property is truly a must see to appreciate the amount of space, the value, and the possibilities that this property has to offer! Home also has Leased Solar Panels. *Do Not Disturb Tenants*
7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A drive through Tucson convinced this restaurateur to ditch his tropical island retirement plans and open an Italian restaurant downtown.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The new Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink spot will have a similar menu, including its popular Brussels sprouts dish.
- Updated
Jacob “Jake” Dindinger, 20, had been working as an EMT for four months and hoped one day to become a firefighter.
- Updated
Maricopa County officials deny several claims of "irregularities" made by contractors conducting the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election.
- Updated
The sortation center, located near Tucson International Airport, is expected to open later this year, with pay starting at $15.50.
- Updated
Cacti and boulders slide down picturesque Golden Gate Mountain, which appeared as a backdrop in some John Wayne movies.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
For Star subscribers: The family that runs the popular Tucson bakery is returning to their Barrio Hollywood roots.
- Updated
At least six people were injured in the Thursday afternoon attack.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: From cookies to gyros to wings, check out these new shops coming soon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: July rain totals — so far — range from 3 to 15 inches in the greater Tucson area. Use our map to see how much fell on your part of town.