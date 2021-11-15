 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,000

7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,000

Located in the heart of Central Tucson, this beautifully renovated property is across the street from Reid Park, close to shopping, restaurants, schools, & major streets. Two houses on one lot. Main house is 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with private yard. New flooring, kitchen, baths, light fixtures,paint. Guest house is 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.All New windows, appliances, HVAC , Hot water heaters, Electrical,... the list goes on and on! This is an ideal investment property or owner occupied.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News