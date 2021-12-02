 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $750,000

Perched high on an 3.4 acre elevated lot, this NE Tucson ramblin' ranch offers panoramic views of the majestic Santa Catalina, Rincon, Santa Rita and Tucson Mountains. Imagine Sunrises, Sunsets, and the Night Sky filled with stars and city lights. Sprawling 5,082 SqFt brick home with attached 2 Bedroom Guest House = Amazing Indoor/Outdoor Living and Entertaining Space! Seven Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, Two Owner EnSuites (in main house), Gated Pool, Full Length Covered Patio, One Car Garage with Off Street Parking. Perfect as multi-generation home, assisted living facility, AirB&B, corporate retreat. Ideal for those who need extra work/play room, the hobbyist that requires space and storage, and those with in-home businesses. Time and TLC can bring back the former glory of this serene estate!

