Perched high on an 3.4 acre elevated lot, this NE Tucson ramblin' ranch offers panoramic views of the majestic Santa Catalina, Rincon, Santa Rita and Tucson Mountains. Imagine Sunrises, Sunsets, and the Night Sky filled with stars and city lights. Sprawling 5,082 SqFt brick home with attached 2 Bedroom Guest House = Amazing Indoor/Outdoor Living and Entertaining Space! Seven Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, Two Owner EnSuites (in main house), Gated Pool, Full Length Covered Patio, One Car Garage with Off Street Parking. Perfect as multi-generation home, assisted living facility, AirB&B, corporate retreat. Ideal for those who need extra work/play space, the hobbyist that requires a lot of storage, and those with in-home businesses. Time and TLC can bring back the former glory of this serene estate!
7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A golf course on Tucson's northeast side that serves as the centerpiece of a 516-home community was purchased for $1.5 million.
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A 19-year-old man has been jailed in suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.
- Updated
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in midtown Tucson.