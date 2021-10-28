 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Vail - $349,900

7 Bedroom Home in Vail - $349,900

Seller will accept or counter offers from $349,900-$399,900.Outstanding views overlooking Cienega Creek with mountain vistas. This is a gorgeous piece of property with room for you imagination. Family compound? Could be. Mini ranch? Yes ! Future subdivision? Maybe. Livable units on the property that need some work but wow the air is clear the stars are twinkling and the possibilities are endless. All with easy freeway and paved road access. Close to Mackenzie Ranch for the cycling enthusiast. Almost 13 acres of prime real estate. Manufactured home was built in 1981 hilltop is 1971 Mobile with additions. There are also pads for a 3 car garage and a large cement floor barn building. Don't miss this rare opportunity.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News