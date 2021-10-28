Seller will accept or counter offers from $349,900-$399,900.Outstanding views overlooking Cienega Creek with mountain vistas. This is a gorgeous piece of property with room for you imagination. Family compound? Could be. Mini ranch? Yes ! Future subdivision? Maybe. Livable units on the property that need some work but wow the air is clear the stars are twinkling and the possibilities are endless. All with easy freeway and paved road access. Close to Mackenzie Ranch for the cycling enthusiast. Almost 13 acres of prime real estate. Manufactured home was built in 1981 hilltop is 1971 Mobile with additions. There are also pads for a 3 car garage and a large cement floor barn building. Don't miss this rare opportunity.
7 Bedroom Home in Vail - $349,900
