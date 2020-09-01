75 years after the end of World War II, readers remember

Jim Perry

I was 4 years old, and playing with my cousin Libby in a nearby yard in the small town of Princeton, Mass. Suddenly the bell in the only church in town started ringing. We were both preacher’s kids, so we knew that bell was not supposed to ring on a weekday. We raced to find our parents, and learned that it was VJ Day, that the Japanese had surrendered, and that World War II was finally over. Later that day, we attended the church service that celebrated the end of the war. I was surprised to find that I was sitting next to someone who had attended the same service celebrating the end of the Civil War, 80 years earlier.

￼ Dirk Den-Baars

This is a short account of my step-father’s experience in WWII. My birth father died before I was born, my mother Beverly remarried when I was 11 months old. She had two sons by each husband. I was 5 or 6 years old when I learned about my step-father and his time during WWII. My step-dad Dirk was born in 1924 in Sumatra, which was then the Dutch East Indies. His father was Dutch, and his mother was from central Java. Dirk was in high school when the Japanese invaded in February 1942. Schoolchildren were told school was on hold after Singapore fell on Christmas Day 1941. They lived in Jakarta (called Bata via then) which was close by. Dirk joined a civilian volunteer army and was sent to a Kalidjati to guard the military airfield. But their forces were greatly outnumbered, and the Dutch surrendered to the enemy on March 8. He then joined a guerrilla fighter unit after his parents and two sisters were taken to civilian camps when he was away from the family home. He hid in the jungles with others and committed acts of sabotage until he was finally captured by the Japanese who were notorious for their sadistic cruelty in June 1942. He was then forced to watch as scores of innocent prisoners were decapitated. Anybody who refused to watch or tried to run away was killed also. He was then imprisoned in three different camps as a POW from June 1942 until September 1945. In March 1946, he fled to the Netherlands, his dad’s former country, where he soon enrolled at the University of Leiden. He and his family with which he was reunited after the war (they had been told he died during the war) feared another war in Europe, and he greatly admired the Americans for our freedom and prosperity. So by early 1956 he had made the decision to immigrate and become an American citizen. Many years later, in 1984 Dirk was awarded the Royal Dutch Resistance cross Medal for his heroic actions and his terrible suffering for more than three years as a young POW. He worked as a geologist in Arizona, and passed away in November 2003.