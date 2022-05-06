 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,295,000

One of a kind property in Oro Valley. This property has 4.77 acres with 3563 sq ft, 4 bedroom custom home built in 2017 with a 1292 sq ft guest house that includes 4 bedrooms, great room, new ac, new paint and new flooring (would make a great rental or in-law home). Property includes owned solar, owned well with a 3000 gallon holding tank. Fabulous mountain views, kitchen has marble counters, large island, Sub-Zero Fridge, 48'' Dacor Range with 2 ovens, 4 gas fireplaces, tankless water heaters, two sets of washer and dryers (1 in master closet). Covered patio has pavers, smoker, large built-in BBQ and double gas fireplaces. Perfect location, close to schools, shopping and no HOA!

